WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Foundation will match every donation the public makes to Trinity Repertory Company during its 2021 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, up to a total of $60,000.
The goal is to enable the Food Bank to keep its warehouse stocked for member agencies like the Holy Trinity Church Food Pantry, All Saints Church Feed My Sheep Meal Site, New Beginnings Meal Site and Community Care Alliance Food Pantry in Woonsocket.
In the interest of public health and safety, the theater will not have collection buckets at this season’s performances. Instead, the public can trigger the matching grants by contributing to Trinity Rep online at www.trinityrep.com/match or by texting SCROOGE to 44-321. Through this matching challenge, their donations will benefit Trinity Rep’s artistic, education and community programs, as well as the food pantries and meal sites that the food bank supplies.
