WOONSOCKET – Rebuild Woonsocket, in partnership with RI Queer PAC, will hold Woonsocket Pride 2022 on Saturday, June 11, and will consist of two parts: a march that will begin in River Island Park in Woonsocket at 4 p.m., and a longer celebration from 4:30-8 p.m. at World War II Veterans Memorial Park. The public is invited to attend either or both parts.
The event will feature live performances and local artistic talent, speeches from community leaders, entertainment, food trucks, tables of local organizations, and a performance with the LGBTQIA+ flags. In order to get an accurate count, the organization is urging everyone to RSVP at tinyurl.com/WPride22.
Any questions can be directed to rebuildwoonsocket@gmail.com. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the same times and places on Sunday, June 12; that decision will be made on Friday and sent out to everyone registered at the link above.
I make no secret that I'm an Ultra-Conservative and I do NOT approve!!! You do not see normal people celebrating straight pride ... The LGBTQ should keep their sex lives private and in the bedroom like normal people...
