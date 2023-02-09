WOONSOCKET – In an effort to repair and maintain the River Street Bridge, the Singleton Street Bridge, and several other Woonsocket bridges, culverts, and sidewalks, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, delivered $6.5 million in federal funds for a series of upcoming infrastructure upgrades that will include street enhancements, sidewalk repair, and improvements in pedestrian safety.
According to a news release, this infusion of federal funding will help Woonsocket and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation accelerate plans to rehabilitate bridges, remediate lead paints hazards, and upgrade sidewalks along heavily trafficked roads.
On Feb. 6, Sen. Reed joined Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. to celebrate the federal earmarks, which Reed secured in the fiscal year (FY) 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act (P.L. 117-103) and the FY 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act (P.L. 117-328).
The group met in Woonsocket’s Harris Hall to discuss how the federal funds will be put to use improving bridges and sidewalks before touring the nearby River Street Bridge, which was built in 1959. This bridge, along with the neighboring Singleton Street Bridge, will benefit from a $2.5 million federal earmark secured by Reed in FY 2022 to remediate lead paint and to prevent toxins from contaminating the air, land, and water surrounding the bridge.
In an effort to preserve, rehabilitate, or replace eight bridges and culverts in Woonsocket and to provide key upgrades to sidewalks on Social Street, one of Woonsocket’s busiest through ways, Reed also secured a $4 million federal earmark in FY 2023 for RIDOT to carry out design and construction.
The earmarks secured by Reed, along with federal funding provided through the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58), will allow RIDOT to invest more than $60 million into 14 Woonsocket bridges over the next several years. Reed also helped make $70 million in federal funding available for Woonsocket through the American Rescue Plan Act (P.L. 117-2), which the city may use to address a range of priorities.
“Senator Reed is a great friend to the city of Woonsocket. The federal funding that he secured and we are announcing today will help move forward projects that the City has been prioritizing for years,” said Baldelli-Hunt. “Receiving funding like this takes the burden off of our city’s tax payers.”
“We thank Senator Reed for continually going to bat for Rhode Island and all its cities and towns,” Alviti said. “He is the difference maker that helps us move these long-anticipated projects forward so we can deliver safe and well-maintained bridges for the citizens of Woonsocket.”
According to the release, design for these projects is expected to begin this year and construction is anticipated to begin by 2026. The sidewalks will be compliant with American Disabilities Act standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.