WOONSOCKET – When Helen Fontaine’s brother joined the U.S. Navy in 1942, the former Page Street resident, 18 at the time, decided she also wanted to offer her services to the war effort. She went to work at the U.S. Rubber Company in Woonsocket, where she spent the war years making rubber boats.
“We made the six-man yellow boats and we had the 10-man commando,” she said. “I was there all during the war. We were swing shift. No holidays.”
Now 97, Fontaine still reminisces about her street growing up, where 34 men, including her brother, would ultimately embark on military service before the end of World War II. When the United States declared war in 1941, she recalled, residents stretched a banner from one side of the street to the other to support the service members.
“They called it the biggest little street in Woonsocket,” said Fontaine, who now lives at Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Centre.
Fontaine was one of hundreds who attended the dedication of the new World War II monument and lighting of the eternal flame at American Legion Post 85 in Fairmount on Sunday. During a three-hour ceremony marked by distinguished speakers, musical performances and a military flyover, organizers honored those who contributed to the war effort both at home and abroad and remembered those who never returned.
“When we hear, we forget. And when we see, we remember. It’s when we do, we understand,” said Jake Comer, former national commander of the American Legion, adding that Woonsocket should be proud of its new monument.
In addition to Fontaine, those whose stories were told throughout the day included John Godfrey, the Quebec native who achieved fame for bringing down 30 aircraft during World War II and receiving the Silver Star at the age of 21. His exploits are recorded in books and in the memories of his son, Robert, who attended the ceremony.
They also included Therese Ricard, mother-in-law of Woonsocket Historical Society President Irene Blais, who worked for 49 cents an hour at the Alice Mill making rubber tanks that would become part of the “ghost army.” Blais said they never knew they were making decoys that would ultimately help win the war.
“She and the other workers were told that they were making targets, and they had no idea until decades later what they were used for,” she said.
Richard Fazzio, the 96-year-old World War II veteran known for his participation in the first wave of the D-Day invasion, was introduced by documentary filmmaker Tim Gray. Gray, who has told the stories of Fazzio and other veterans through his films, recounted how the Woonsocket native arrived at the beaches of Normandy, where few of the men in his transport boat survived.
“They left us the blueprint about how to be American,” Gray said.
The ceremony also include the induction of Josef Parylak, an American aviator of Polish descent, into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame.
Speakers at the event remembered their own relatives who fought in World War II, including U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Gov. Dan McKee, both of whose fathers served during the war.
“Millions of Americans from all walks of life – from Woonsocket to Cumberland to Providence to Westerly – answered the call. My father was one of those Americans,” Reed said.
“All we can do is make certain that we continue to express to the younger generation and all the generations that follow what happened and how we have our freedom today,” said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
Also present was Robert Patton, the great-grandson of Gen. George Patton.
Albert Beauparlant, Post 85 historian and chairman of the monument committee, said that nearly 200 of Woonsocket’s sons paid the ultimate sacrifice by war’s end. Their lives are remembered in an engraving at the monument and the eternal flame lit by veterans.
“It is you that allowed us to live and thrive in peace for some 28,105 days to this time. And we thank you,” he said to the gathered World War II.
The service included a flyover by a North American T-6 Texan and performances by the U.S. Navy Band and the 88th Army Band.
