WOONSOCKET – Growing up in southern California, Deborah Krieger, exhibit and program coordinator at the Museum of Work and Culture, said she learned about Japanese internment in great detail while going through school. When she moved to Rhode Island, she spoke with folks who knew little to nothing about Executive Order 9066.
Coinciding with a Smithsonian exhibition, Krieger’s aim was to bring a national history that may be less-known to Rhode Islanders down to the local scale. The “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” exhibition from the Smithsonian tells the story of Japanese Americans before, during, and after Executive Order 9066, which forcibly relocated Americans of Japanese ancestry on the west coast to internment camps across the U.S.
The exhibit features a multimedia experience, including videos and songs, as well as personal narratives of internment recorded by those who experienced it. There is a “book nook” with materials for all ages available to read, in addition to replicated informational pamphlets that were given to Japanese Americans after they left the camp.
When the Smithsonian puts on an exhibit, they compile those resources into posters that are more easily distributed to their affiliates. Krieger used the provided posters from their 2017-2019 exhibit of the same name and expanded on their themes to create an experience suitable for all ages and types of learners.
While trying to get to the heart of morality, history, and politics, the exhibit also addresses questions about language and redress when talking about EO 9066.
“Sometimes we say ‘relocation’ or ‘evacuation’ when we should really be talking about forced removal,” Krieger said, also pointing out posters addressing President Reagan’s 1988 national apology and reparations act to Japanese Americans who had lived in the camps.
Krieger worked with Erin Aoyama, a PhD student in American studies at Brown University, as well as the New England Japanese American Citizens League to collect sources and artifacts for this exhibit. She noted how helpful they were in connecting her with people and resources in the community.
“Righting a Wrong” is only an introduction to EO 9066 and its implications, Krieger said, while also trying to frame it locally for Rhode Islanders. A virtual event held for the 80th Day of Remembrance last week featured Ken Nomiyama, who was born in an internment camp and now lives in Newport, as well as an academic speaker who is currently based out of Boston.
“I try to find as local an angle as possible,” Krieger told The Valley Breeze, when framing historical exhibitions that might not have directly affected the Blackstone Valley.
The exhibition features hours of multimedia interactive content and admittance is included with regular admission to the museum. It will be shown through March 31. More information is available at rihs.org.
