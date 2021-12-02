WOONSOCKET – The city is seeking $650,000 in U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields grants to clean up the site of a former mill that’s been slated for demolition.
The City Council voted last month to award a $349,890 contract to A.A. Asbestos Abatement Co. of Johnston to demolish the former Dorado Processing plant at 719 River St. The visibly deteriorating structure was once used as a textile mill and has sat vacant on the banks of the Blackstone River for several years.
On Monday, City Planner Kevin Proft told councilors the site will require further cleanup even after the building’s demolition if the city hopes to market it for future redevelopment. Summarizing a draft analysis completed by the engineering firm Fuss & O’Neill, Proft explained that recent assessments have discovered site-wide contamination, including a petroleum leak from an underground storage tank.
“That leak is pretty extensive,” he said. “It’s referred to as number six oil, so pretty sludgy, and it has been pretty clearly delineated.”
According to the analysis, the assessment also discovered arsenic, lead and other contaminants in fill material used throughout the site. Five underground storage tanks are buried beneath the property.
“At least one of those is responsible for the leak. The others don’t appear to have leaks but would also need to be removed as part of cleanup,” Proft said.
The report identified three options for responding to the contamination. The first option called for taking no action, leaving the site unable to be developed per EPA regulations. The second option involved a complete excavation of all contaminated soils, which Proft said would be too costly.
In the third option, recommended by the report, the city or a future developer would begin a targeted removal of the storage tanks and petroleum-contaminated soils on the site. A cap would then be placed over the remainder of the site, protecting any future use from the remaining contamination.
Proft said the city is currently in the process of applying for an EPA Brownfields grant to begin the third option. The $650,000 grant requires a $130,000 match by the city and would likely be enough to cover the first part of the cleanup, potentially leaving a future developer responsible for the cost of capping the site, he said.
“The $650,000 grant, with the local match, is unlikely to stretch far enough to also cap the site at this point, so we have to have future cleanup to cap the site, which could potentially happen at the time of redevelopment when we know what the redevelopment of the site is going to look like,” he said.
According to the report, the entire remediation project, including the initial cost of demolishing the building, is expected to cost between $1.3 million and $2.6 million. The City Council already voted to set aside $375,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the demolition of the building.
Councilors voted unanimously to approve a resolution in support of the grant, but not before expressing reservations about taking on any potential liability for the site and its associated costs. According to city officials, the mill’s owner, Dorado Properties LLC, owes more than $1 million in taxes on the property, resulting in an arrangement in which a court-appointed special master oversees the site. In October, a Superior Court issued an order allowing the city to move forward with the demolition without incurring any liability for the site.
Despite assurances from the Planning Department and City Solicitor John DeSimone that the grant application would not land the city with unwanted responsibility, Council President Daniel Gendron said he was not comfortable moving forward with the application before confirming that with attorney John Dorsey, who serves as the special master for the property. Dorsey was absent from Monday’s meeting.
“It looks like we are crossing that line that I had said we wouldn’t cross, and that is ownership of the property,” Gendron said.
After nearly 45 minutes of discussion, DeSimone was able to reach Dorsey by phone and confirmed the city would not be forced to take ownership of the property. Councilors voted 6-0 to support the grant application.
Though the grant would allow the city to take the next steps toward remediation, the property’s ultimate future remains unclear. City officials have previously mentioned a solar farm as a possible reuse of the site. A narrative accompanying the grant application lays out another vision for the site, describing it as part of a “River Street Development District” that would ultimately include a mix of commercial, residential and recreational properties.
