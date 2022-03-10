WOONSOCKET – The first week of April will mark the opening of Riverzedge Arts’ free community garden, and everyone is encouraged to sign up for a plot.
As part of its newest initiative to build environmentally and economically sustainable relationships with the northern Rhode Island community, Riverzedge Arts is opening plots in its community garden to anyone interested in collaborating in a shared green space. According to the organizers, there’s just a short paper application, and no fees.
“We wanted to give our neighbors access to fresh vegetables or even flowers and a space to try out their own gardening,” said Artistic Director Brad Fesmire, who designed the program. “There aren’t a lot of homes with lawns in our neighborhood, so we wanted to give people that space. My dream would ultimately be for neighbors to start getting to know each other while they’re growing tomatoes in our back yard.”
The community garden is intended to be open to anyone, Fesmire said in a news release, and includes four raised plots to accommodate gardeners with mobility aids. While no gardening experience is necessary to participate, gardeners who apply do have to commit to regular attendance in the summer, in order to keep their plot free from weeds and other waste. The goal for the community garden program is to give the community a chance to come together while also exploring sustainable, eco-friendly horticulture.
The garden contains 21 plots in addition to those made accessible to people with disabilities. Interested parties should write to info@riverzedgearts.org or call 401-767-2100 to request an application.
