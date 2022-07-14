WOONSOCKET – Riverzedge Arts will hold its 20th Anniversary Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 16, from noon to 5 p.m., at Riverzedge Arts, 196 2nd Ave.
The free event will include carnival games, face painting, nontraditional henna, T-shirt printing, food, prizes and more.
