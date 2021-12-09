WOONSOCKET – The Rose Ferron Foundation of Rhode Island is holding a Christmas raffle for six handmade prayer shawls. Each shawl has been blessed by a Catholic priest and also has been placed on the bed that Little Rose suffered on. Along with the shawl, winners will receive a hard cover copy of the book “She Wears a Crown of Thorns” by the Rev. O. A. Boyer.
The drawing will be held on Jan. 2, the Feast Day of the Holy Family. Donations are accepted but not required to enter. Enter online at www.roseferronfri.org/christmas-raffle or print a ticket at https://tinyurl.com/555d6ymk .
The Rose Ferron Museum & Domestic Chapel is open every first Sunday and every Friday at the foundation headquarters, 339 Arnold St. Doors open at noon. A prayer service is held from 2 to 4 p.m.
