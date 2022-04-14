WOONSOCKET – The Rose Ferron Foundation of Rhode Island Museum and Domestic Chapel, 339 Arnold St., will be open on Good Friday, April 15, at noon.
A film on the Passion of Jesus will be shown, followed by the rosary to the holy wounds.
For more informaiton, email roseferronfri@gmail.com or visit roseferronfri.org.
