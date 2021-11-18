WOONSOCKET – Kathleen M. Jordan, executive vice president & CEO of the Seven Hills Foundation, announced that Marissa Ruff would be the new vice president of Seven Hills Rhode Island.
Seven Hills Rhode Island is a comprehensive health and human services organization headquartered in Woonsocket that supports more than 1,000 residents throughout Rhode Island.
Ruff joined Seven Hills in June 2006 as a direct support professional. Over the last 15 years, Marissa has worked in Child & Family Services, Early Intervention, and Adult Services, most recently serving as interim vice president. Marissa serves as the chairperson for the YWCA Board of Directors and is an active participant in the Boston Women’s Leadership Summit. Ruff is currently pursuing her Doctor of Education in organizational leadership and holds a Master of Science in Psychology degree.
