WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will host Summer Movie Night at the Library on Thursdays, July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4, 11 and 18, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Ask at the teen desk for a flyer, call 401-769-9044, ext. 3 or email teens@woonsocketlibrary.org for movie details including running time and title of the movie.
Bring your own snacks and drink. No alcoholic beverages allowed. All films are family friendly and are rated either PG or PG-13.
Licensing for the films is provided by Swank Movies for Public Libraries and the Friends of the Woonsocket Harris Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.