WOONSOCKET – Erin Spaulding has been named the new executive director of Connecting for Children and Families in Woonsocket, according to an announcement from the organization’s Board of Directors.
Spaulding has more than 24 years of experience in community collaboration and program development. She most recently served as senior vice president of the Old Colony YMCA in Brockton, Mass. Board members described her as a skilled national trainer in positive youth development, social and emotional learning and family-center, trauma-informed practices.
“Erin is a hands-on leader with a strong focus on family and children,” said CCF Board Chair Lisa Carcifero. “The board conducted a national search to find the next executive director of CCF, and we are confident Erin will bring the leadership and passion that we have come to expect from the position. Erin joins us with an enormous amount of experience, forward thinking and a passion for community.”
Spaulding will replace Terese Curtin, who announced her retirement after 25 years this past June.
“Erin Spaulding is the perfect leader for CCF. Her warmth and commitment to transforming the lives of those in her community give her the necessary drive to meet challenges and celebrate successes,” Curtin said. “I consider myself especially fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with such a dedicated, compassionate group of individuals, and I wish Erin the very best in her journey with CCF.”
“I am honored to be the next executive director of CCF, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to carry on the work that Terry Curtin has done for CCF and the Woonsocket community,” Spaulding said. “The alignment of my mission and goals and that of CCF is so special. I admire CCF’s commitment to a two-generational philosophy, supporting young people and their families from cradle to career. I look forward to working with the members, board, staff, financial supporters and partners of CCF.”
She officially begins the position on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.