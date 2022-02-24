WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha and Precious Blood parishes will present a visual retreat after the daily and weekend masses beginning Wednesday, March 2 and continuing through the Lenten season. The visual retreat, which is based on the Eucharistic miracles compiled by Blessed Carlo Acutis, will be shown in both churches during this time.
Viewing times are after Masses as follows:
• St. Agatha Church: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at noon; weekends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
• Precious Blood: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m.; and weekends at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday at 9 a.m.
The Rev. Michael Kelley will provide three talks on Tuesday, March 8, 15 and 22, at both parishes. Precious Blood talks will begin at 3 p.m. and St. Agatha’s at 7 p.m.
For more information, email majewskilin2352@gmail.com.
