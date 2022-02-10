WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Citizens group will resume its weekly meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m., in St. Agatha Church hall, 34 Joffre Ave.
Face masks will be required by all attendees. Tickets will be on sale for a corned beef dinner scheduled for Wednesday, March 9. The price is $12. All are welcome to join the club.
