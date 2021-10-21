WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Club celebrated its 47th anniversary on Oct. 13.
The Rev. Michael Kelly was a special guest and installed the officers for the year 2022.
Tickets are being sold for the turkey dinner scheduled for Nov. 17. The price is $10.
Celebrating birthdays at the meeting were: Rita Keegan and Muriel Bouthillette.
Celebrating anniversaries are: Guy and Claudette Duhamel, 63; Richard and Monique Auger, 47; John and Jeannette Czemin, 26.
Door prize winners at the Oct. 13 meeting were: Muriel Bouthillette, Viollette Roy, Gerard Robidoux and Marie Gomes.
Winners of the raffle were: Yashi Loya, Aline Durand, Lucienne Croteau, Maggie Losardo, Estelle Legare, Fran Robidoux, and Claudette Gravel.
Pitch winners were: Gino Orazi, George Gautreau and Robert Laplante.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.