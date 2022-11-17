WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Citizens Group is now collecting membership dues for 2023. Anyone 55 years and older is welcomed to join. Cost is $5 for the year. Meetings are held every Wednesday a 1 p.m. in St. Agatha Church Hall, 34 Joffre Ave., unless otherwise noted.

St Joseph Senior Citizens is sponsoring a trip to Mohegan Sun Casino on Dec. 16. Cost is $35. Contact Fran Robidoux at 401-356-1493 for more information. You do not need to be a member to sign up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.