WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Citizens Group is now collecting membership dues for 2023. Anyone 55 years and older is welcomed to join. Cost is $5 for the year. Meetings are held every Wednesday a 1 p.m. in St. Agatha Church Hall, 34 Joffre Ave., unless otherwise noted.
St Joseph Senior Citizens is sponsoring a trip to Mohegan Sun Casino on Dec. 16. Cost is $35. Contact Fran Robidoux at 401-356-1493 for more information. You do not need to be a member to sign up.
Celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary at the Nov. 9 meeting were Dave and Noella Lavalle.
Door prize winners were Carol Jalbert, Barbara Decristoforo, Dick Deguire and John Dodge.
Raffle winners were George Gautreau, Omer Giguere and Maggie Losardo.
Monthly Club winners were Omer Giguere, Yvette Piette, Joe Decristoforo and Claire Biron.
Special Bingo winners were Linda Deguire, Claire Biron and Dick Deguire.
Pitch winners were George Gautreau, Norm Piette, Bob Laplante and Dave Lavalle.
Celebrating birthdays at the Nov. 2 meeting were Jeanne Treat, Fran Robidoux and Ron Thifault.
Door prize winners were Maggie Losardo, Marge Deragon, Yvette Piette and Fran Robidoux.
Raffle winners were Pauline Belisle, Roland Roy, Fran Robidoux and Maggie Losardo.
Special Bingo winners: Claudette Gravel, Michele McDonald, Alline Durand and Rita Keegan.
Pitch winners were Roland Roy, Ron Thifault, Bob Laplante, and Gino Orazi.
