WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group announces the following winners and celebrations from its meeting on April 27.
The group welcomed Elizabeth Cole was as a new member.
Door prize winners were: Elizabeth Cole, Jeanne Lanois, Gino Orazi and Aline Durand.
Winners of the raffle were: Lucienne Croteau, Constance Seider Jacqueline Trent and Fran Robidoux.
Celebrating birthdays were: Yvette Piette and Maggie Losardo.
Normand and Yvette Piette are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary, Omer and Estelle Legare their 62nd and Richard and Linda Deguire their 54th.
Winners of the special bingo games were: Maggie Losardo, Gerard Robidoux and Michelle McDonald.
Pitch winners were: Joseph Decristoforo, Robert Laplante and Gino Orazi.
