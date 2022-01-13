WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph and St. Agatha senior citizens groups will not be meeting until further notice due to the current situation with the COVID-19 virus.
St. Agatha seniors celebrating birthdays in January are Lorraine Robidoux, Susan Giguere, Steven Chamberlin, Robert Laplante, Lucille Galipeau, George Gautreau and Gerald Cournoyer.
