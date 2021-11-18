WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group is now collecting yearly dues. The Monthly Club dues are also being collected as well as payment for the Christmas dinner on Dec. 8.
Door prize winners at the Nov. 10 meeting were Normand Piette, Lillian Williams, Kevin Gomes and Constance Seider. Winners of the raffle were Muriel Dugas, Lucienne Barbeau, Linda Deguire and Patricia Palardy.
Celebrating November birthdays are Estelle Legare and Olive Nichols. Anniversary celebrants are David and Noella Lavallee, 62 years; and Richard and Jeanne Berard, 55 years.
