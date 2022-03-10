WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group announces the following celebrations and winners.
Celebrating birthdays: Feb. 23: Marguerite Dubois and Patricia Palardy; March 2: Richard Deguire.
Door prize winners: Feb. 23: Gloria Belknap, Lucienne Croteau and Robert Laplante; March 2: Patriacia Palardy, Constance Seider, Donna Bourgeois and Roland Roy.
Raffle winners: Feb. 23: Dave Lavallee, Patricia Palardy, Marguerite Deragon and Roland Roy; March 2: Marguerite Deragon, Doris Pariseau and Claire Brodeur.
Welcomed as new members were: Jeanne Berard and Jacqueline Trinque.
Bernard and Marguerite Dubois celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Winners of the March 2 special bingo game were Constance Seider, and Michel McDonald.
March 2 cribbage winners were Lillian William, Ronald Roy, George Gautreau and Jeanne Treat.
