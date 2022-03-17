WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group announced the following winners from its March 9 meeting.
Door prize winners were Doris Pariseau, Claire Biron, Constance Seider and Doris Burrows.
Winners of the raffle were Doris Burrows, Claire Biron, Marguerite Deragon, Viollette Roy, Omer Giguere, Jacqueline Trant and Gertrude Laprade.
The Monthly Club winners for January were Claire Brodeur, Robert Laplante, Constance Bonin and Lucienne Croteau.
The February winners were Muriel Dugas, Robert Laplante, Aline Durand, and Constance Bonin.
March winners were Gino Orazi, Jacqueline Guevremont, Jeanne Lanoie and Denise Chamberlin.
