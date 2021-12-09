WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Seniors announce the following celebrations and winners from its Dec. 1 meeting.
Celebrating birthdays: Priscille Paulhus, Roland Roy, Thippawan Pulaski and Jeannette Cousineau.
Door prize winners: Estelle Legare, Doris Pariseau, Jocelyn Joyal and Doris Burrows.
Winners of the raffle: Donna Bourgeois, Rita Keegan, Jeanne Lanois and Gerard Cournoyer.
Pitch winners were: Dave Lavallee, Normand Piette, Lillian Williams, Jeanne Treat and Robert Laplante.
Winners of the special Bingo game were:Lucille Gentili, Gloria Belknap and Jeannette Cousineau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.