WOONSOCKET – The St. Agatha Senior Group announces the following celebrations and winners from its March 23 meeting.
Celebrating birthdays were: Charles Desaulniers, Bernard Dubois and Edgar Aubin.
Door prize winners were: Viollette Roy, Patricia Palardy, Donna Bourgeois, and Gerard Giguere.
Winners of the raffle were: Yoshi Loya, Claire Theroux, Magie Losardo and Jeanne Treat.
Winners of the special bingo games were: Michelle McDonald, Doris Burrows, Constance Ethier and Normand Piette. Constance Seider was the caller.
Pitch winners were: Roland Roy, Robert Laplante, Jeanne Treat and Normand Piette.
