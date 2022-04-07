WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group announces the following celebrations and winners from its March 30 meeting.
Celebrating Birthdays were Brenda Viscione and Yasha Loya.
Door prize winners were Dave Lavallee, Aline Durand, Monique Noel and Susan Giguere.
Winners of the raffle were Lillian Williams, Jeanne Berard and Omer Giguere.
Winners of the special bingo games were Gerard Giguere, Carol Jalbert, and Marguerite Deragon.
Pitch winners were Robert Plante, Normand Piette, Joseph Decristoforo and Roland Roy.
