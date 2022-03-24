WOONSOCKET – The St. Agatha Senior Group met on March 16. The following are celebrations and winners from the meeting:
Celebrating birthdays were: Pauline Bourdon and Dorothy Kanz.
Celebrating their 16 anniversary are Patrick and Brenda Viscione.
Door prize winners were Yoshi Loya, Constance Roy, Muriel Dugas and Rita Keegan.
Winners of the raffle were: Doris Burrows, Marguerite Deragon, Jeanne Theroux and Constance Roy.
Winner of the special bingo games were: Fran Robidoux, Gloria Belknap, Doris Pariseau, Marguerite Deragon, Constance Ethier and Jeanne Theroux.
Pitch winners were: Lillian Williams, Donna Bourgeois, Normand Piette, Gino Orazi, George Gautreau, Dave Lavallee and Robert Laplante.
