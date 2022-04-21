WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group announces celebrations and winners from its April 13 meeting.
Celebrating Birthdays were Lillian Williams, Jacqueline Trinque and Kevin Gomes.
Door prize winners were Monique Noel, Omer Giguere, Marguerite Losardo and Doris Pariseau.
Winners of the special Easter raffle were Donna Bourgeois, Gerard Giguere, Claire Brodeur, Jeanne Berard, Kevin Gomes, Constance Bonin, Michele McDonald, Barbara Decristoforo and Fran Robidoux.
The monthly raffle was held and the winners for April were Claudette Gravel, Doris Pariseau, Jacqueline Guevremont and Constance Bonin.
Constance Seider was the caller for the special Bingo games. The winners were Constance Bonin, Doris Burrows, Jeannette Cousineau and Gerard Robidoux.
Pitch winners were: Lillian Williams, George Gautreaau, Normand Piette and Jeanne Treat.
