WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group announces winners and celebrations from its Oct. 20 meeting.
Raffle winners were Fran Roy, Constance Seider and Linda Deguire.
Door prize winners were Gerard Cournoyer, Fran Roy, Kevin Gomes and Richard Deguire.
Pitch winners at the Oct. 13 meeting were Gino Orazi, Robert Laplante, Lillian Williams and Roland Roy.
The pitch winners at the Oct. 20 meeting were Lucienne Croteau, Roland Roy, Donna Bourgeois and Robert Laplante.
Celebrating a birthday was Alice L’Heureux. Celebrating their 17th anniversary are William and Lillian Williams.
Serving coffee and pastries were Jeanne Theroux, Marguerite Deragon, Fran Roy and Estelle Legare.
