WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group announces celebrations and winners from its May 4 meeting.
Celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary are Eugene and Claire Theroux.
Door prize winners were: Claire Brodeur, Gertrude Laprade, Michelle McDonald and Susan Bernier.
Winners of the raffle were: Michelle McDonald, Fran Robidoux, Rita Keegan and Gerard Robidoux.
Winners of the special Bingo games were: Fran Robidoux, Constance Bonin and Constance Ethier.
The winners at pitch were: Gino Orazi, Lucienne Croteau , Donna Bourgeois and Joseph Decristoforo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.