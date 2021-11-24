WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group announces that there will be no meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 24 because of Thanksgiving.
The next meeting will be on Dec. 1 and this will be the last time members can purchase a ticket for the Christmas Dinner scheduled for Dec. 8.
Celebrating birthdays in November are: Lucille Lajoie, Muriel Turcotte, Doris Burrows, Nancy Montaque Rand, Claire Brodeur, Vivian Cadieux, Pauline Belisle, Claire Biron, Lorraine Lataille, Edith Archambault and Marguerite Deragon.
Charles and Claudette Desaulniers are celebrating their 62nd anniversary.
Door prize winners at the Dec. 17 meeting were: Omer Giguere, Edward Aubin, Gertrude Laprade and Susan Giguere.
Winners of the raffle were: Fran Robidoux, Noella Theroux and Lucienne Croteau.
Pitch winners were: Robert Laplante, George Gautreau, Lillian Williams, Normand Piette, Roland Roy, Jeanne Treat, and Dave Lavallee.
