WOONSOCKET – The St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., announces its holiday events.
The first event will be the return of Trim A Tree classes. In conjunction with Ann Jalette from Vose True Value Hardware, participants will learn to assemble and decorate their very own traditional tabletop boxwood tree for the holidays. The cost of the class includes the supplies for the tree, a light meal and holiday cheer. Classes will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 1 or 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 and are available at Vose True Value Hardware or online at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center’s website.
The other holiday event is the center’s annual Christmas Party. Celebrate the season with dancing, a buffet and plenty of holiday cheer. The Christmas Party will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 each, or purchase a table for 10 at $200. They are available at Bileau’s Flowers, 665 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket; Creative Impressions, 188 Railroad St., Manville; The Honey Shop, 1300 Park Ave., Woonsocket; Timeless Antiques, 91 Main St., Woonsocket; Vose True Value Hardware, 849 Cumberland Hill Road, Woonsocket; or online at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center website. Proceeds from both of these events will benefit the center.
