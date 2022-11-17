WOONSOCKET – The St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., announces its holiday events.

The first event will be the return of Trim A Tree classes. In conjunction with Ann Jalette from Vose True Value Hardware, participants will learn to assemble and decorate their very own traditional tabletop boxwood tree for the holidays. The cost of the class includes the supplies for the tree, a light meal and holiday cheer. Classes will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 1 or 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 and are available at Vose True Value Hardware or online at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center’s website.

