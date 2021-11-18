WOONSOCKET – The St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., is bringing back its popular Trim A Tree class on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 1 and 6 p.m.
Using fresh English Boxwood, participants will learn to assemble their own boxwood Christmas tree. You will then decorate the tree choosing from a variety of decorations to personalize your creation. Once finished, participants will have a beautiful boxwood tree to take home with you.
These arrangements last up to eight weeks and make a nice gift.
Cost includes supplies for creating your own boxwood Christmas tree and a light meal.
Admission is $50. Class size is limited. Tickets are available at Vose True Value Hardware or online at the Center’s website StAnnArtsandCulturalCenter.org .
Businesses with a group of eight or more can schedule a separate class. Call 401-486-9380 for more information.
