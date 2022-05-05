WOONSOCKET – The 99th St. James Episcopal Church May Breakfast will be held Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., in the parish hall, 24 Hamlet Ave.
The cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. The menu includes scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, baked beans, French toast, muffins and beverages. There will also be plants, crafts, books, and attic treasures for sale. For more information, call 401-722-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.