WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Parish, 1200 Mendon Road, will present a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m.
The concert will feature soloists, a quartet, and the choir, as well as special guests the Providence Youth Guitar Ensemble.
The concert is free and open to the public. Visit www.stjosephwoonsocket.com.
