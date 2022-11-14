WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group announces the following events.
The annual Christmas Party will be held at Village Haven on Sunday, Nov. 27, at noon. The meal will consist of chicken and roast beef with all the fixings. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Membership dues and the Dollar-a-month Club dues are being collected. The cost is $5 for membership dues and $12 for the year for the Dollar-a-month Club.
The group is hosting a trip to Mohegan Sun on Friday, Dec. 16. The cost is $35. The bus will be leaving from the Job Lot parking lot at 7:30 a.m.
A trip to Foxwoods is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27. The cost is $35.
Celebrating birthdays in November are Bob Desjardins, Fran Robidoux, Gilberte Desrosiers, Sandra Conley, Lynne McAlister, Claire Brodeur, Vivian Cadieux, Jeanne Wilkinson, Pauline Belisle, Claire Biron, Rita Paulhus, Marge Deragon, Priscille Paulhus, and Lucille Laferriere.
Door prize winners at the Nov. 8 meeting were: Claudette Souza, Lucille Gingras, Dick Guillet, Marianne Corriveau and Gerry Robidoux.
Raffle ticket winners were: Sue Dumont, Gerry Guigerre, Monique Noel, Dick Guillet, and Michelle McDonald.
Monthly club winners were: Lucien Larue, Rose Thurber, Marge Deragon, Terry Paulitschek, Barbara Tessier, and Gerry Robidoux.
Special bingo winners were: Marge Deragon, Fran Robidoux, and Mary Chrisafulli.
