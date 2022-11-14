WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group announces the following events.

The annual Christmas Party will be held at Village Haven on Sunday, Nov. 27, at noon. The meal will consist of chicken and roast beef with all the fixings. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

