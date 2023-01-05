St. Joseph Senior group hosting trip to Foxwoods Jan 5, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m., in the St. Joseph Church Hall, 1200 Mendon Rd.The group is hosting a bus trip to Foxwoods Casino on Friday, Jan. 27. For more information, contact Fran Robidoux at 401-356-1493 as soon as possible.Membership dues and the Dollar a Month Club are being collected at every meeting. The cost is $5 for membership dues and $12 for the year for the Dollar a Month Club.If the weather is bad, please listen to WNRI or WOON. Or go on online at ONworldwide.com or Woonsocketradio.com.Birthdays for December include Tippy Pulaski, Roland Roy, Jean Dutremble, Pauline Harris, Roger Roy, Yvette Benette, Marianne Corriveau, Noella Theroux, and Norm Piette.Door prize winners at the Dec. 13 meeting were Kevin Gomes, Sue Grenier, Mary Crisafuli, Louis LeBlanc, Jeanette Cousineau, Gerry Robidoux, Ray Beaudette, Gloria Belknap, Moe Blouin, and Bob Joubert.Raffle ticket winners: Gerry Giguerre, Moe Blouin, Vickie Cadieux, Gerry Giguerre, Gail Laplume, Jeannette Cousineau, Fran Robidoux, Connie Gentile, Gerry Giguerre, and Rose Thurber.Extra raffle prizes: Jeanne Leblanc, Fern Pincince, Shirley Levitre, Pauline Masse, and Nancy Dufresne.Special raffle prize winners: Claire Biron, Gail Laplume, Lucille Laferriere, Linda Giguerre, Sue Dumont, Louis LeBlanc, Claudette Souza, and Gloria Belknap.Monthly club winners: John Lariviere, Lou Gingras, Rita Paulhus, Claire Biron, and Pat Palardy. 