WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group announced winners and celebrations from its July 12 meeting.
July Birthdays: Gerry Giguere, Michelle McDonald, Donna Bourgeois, Connie Ethier, Sandra Therien, Edward Phillips, Barbara DeChristofaro, Gerry Robidoux, Gloria Belknap, Roger Dubois, and Terry Pawlitschek.
Door prize winners: Joan Joubert, Marie Gomes, Monique Noel, Connie Plotkin, and Sue J. Grenier.
Raffle ticket winners: Jeanne Dubois, Bob Laplante, Gerry Giguere, Connie Plotkin, and Lucille Gingras.
Monthly club winners: Therese Pawlitschek, Jim Masse, Pauline Harris, Gerry Robidoux, Pat Desjardins, and Pat Palardy.
Special bingo winners: June 28th: Vickie Cadieux, Gloria Belknap, Connie Plotkin, and Bob Desjardins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.