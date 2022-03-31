WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will hold a pasta dinner on April 26. Tickets will be available at the April 12 meeting, at the St. Joseph Church Hall, 1200 Mendon Road, at 1 p.m. The cost is $12.
March 22 door prize winners were Monique Noel, Lucille Langevin, Sue Dumont, Gloria Belknap, and Lorraine Larue.
March 22 raffle ticket winners were Rose Thurber, Marge Deragon, Gerry Robidoux, Roland Roy, Jeanne Dubois, Fran Robidoux, and Marge Deragon.
March 8 special bingo winners were Claire Bouley, Gerry Robidoux and Fran Robidoux.
March 8 pitch player winners were Bob Laplante and Donna Bourgeois.
