WOONSOCKET – St Joseph Senior Group meetings will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
At this time, all attendees are required to wear face masks for their protection until further notice.
On March 22, a corned beef and cabbage dinner is being scheduled. Tickets for this dinner will be on sale at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
