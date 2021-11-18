WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group announces its slate of elected officers as follows: Fran Robidoux, president; Gerry Robidoux, vice president; Claire Brodeur, secretary; Pat Palardy, treasurer.
Celebrating November birthdays are Roger Marois, Bob Desjardin, Fran Robidoux, Ronald Thifault, Gilberte Desrosiers, Jeannette Lemire, Sandra Conley, Irene Frigon, Mary Bianchino, Lynne McAllister, Claire Brodeur, Lorraine Fontaine, Gloria Descoteaux, Jeanne Wilkinson, Vivian Cadieux, Pauline Belisle, Claire Biron, Rita Paulhus, Marge Deragon, Priscilla Paulhus, and Lucille Laferriere.
Door prize winners at the Nov. 9 meeting were Richard Godin, Denise Gervais, Pauline Belisle, Jeanne Dubois, and Jackie Auclair.
Raffle tickets winners were Denise Chamberlain, Connie Ethier, Fran Robidoux, Claire Biron, and Gerry Robidoux.
