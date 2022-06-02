WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group announces the following winners from its May 24 meeting.
• Door prize winners: Fern Pincince, Gerry Robidoux, Claudette Souza, Claire Biron, and Jeannette Cousineau
• Raffle ticket winners: Lou Gingras, Fran Robidoux, Claudette Souza, Monique Noel, and Norm Piette
• Special bingo winner: Fran Robidoux
• Pitch winners: Bob Laplante and Roland Roy
