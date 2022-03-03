WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group met on Feb. 22.
The group will hold its monthly drawing on Tuesday, March 8. Six prizes will be awarded.
It was announced that the United Way is offering volunteer income tax assistance. In Woonsocket, the two places offering this program are Connecting for Children and Families, 46 Hope St., 401-766-3384; and Community Care Alliance, 800 Clinton St., 401-235-7187. Appointments are required.
Birthdays for January and February are: Joann Godin, Lillian Aubin, Muriel Dubois, Sue Giguere, Adrienne Bibeault, Steven Chamberlin, Bob Laplante, Nancy Dufresne, Barbara Tessier, Ronald Tessier, Carol Cournoyer, Gerry Cournoyer, Pat Desjardin, Fern Pincince, Anna May Aubin, Jeanne Gamache, Pat Palardy, Lorraine Robidoux.
Door prize winner were: Gloria Belknap, Sue Godin, Pauline Belisle, Claire Bouley, and Sue Dumont.
Raffle ticket winners were: Marilyn Beaudette, Nalncy Henault, Joan Joubert, Jeanne Wilkinson, Monique Noelle, Pauline Masse.
