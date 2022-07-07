WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will hold a baked scrod meal on Tuesday, July 26, at the St. Joseph Church Hall, 1200 Mendon Road. The cost is $12. Tickets will be available at the July 12 meeting.
St. Agatha Senior Group will hold a pasta and meatball dinner on July 20. Tickets are $12. Contact Gerry at 401-243-7703.
Door prize winners at the June 28 meeting were Pat Palardy, Claire Brodeur, Lorraine Robidoux, Louis LeBlanc, and Pauline Belisle.
Raffle tickets winners were Mary Chrisafulli, Joan Joubert, Bob Laplante, Marge Mineau, and Jeanne LeBlanc.
Special bingo winners at the June 21 meeting were Kevin Gomes, and Vivian Cadieux.
