WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its anniversary party on Sunday, May 7, at the Elks Club, at noon. The meal will feature family-style chicken and roast beef, and entertainment will be provided by DJ Gary. The cost is $20 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Members should pay their captains by the April 25 meeting.
Door prize winners at the April 11 meeting were Lucille Langevin, Michelle McDonald, Shirley Levitre, Barbara Carpentier, and Vickie Cadieux.
Raffle ticket winners were Eloise DiCesare, Fran Robidoux, Pauline Harris, and Claire Bouley.
Birthday celebrations include the following: February: Anna May Aubin, Jeanne Gamache, and Pat Palardy; March: Richard Deguire. Ray Beaudette, Pauline Bourdon, Lucette Martel, Ray Raiche, Ed Aubin, and Susan Dumont; April: Yoshi Loya, Mary Chrisafulli, Muriel Dugas, Denise Raiche, Kevin Gomes, Suzanne Godin, Jeanne Theroux, and Louis LeBlanc.
Monthly club winners are: January: Ray Aubin, Claire Brodeur, Sue Blouin, Joan Joubert, Roger Roy, and Jeanne LeBlanc; February: Aline Durand, Jim Masse, Jeanne Dubois, Gerald Giguere, Pat Palardy, and Ed Aubin; March: Gail Laplume, Lynn McAlister, Claire Biron, Gloria Belknap, Lorraine Robidoux, and Louis LeBlanc; April: Sue Giguere, Terry Pawlitschek, Priscilla Salley, Monique Auger, Jeanne LeBlanc, and Charles Boisvert.
