WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will hold a ham dinner on Tuesday, May 24, at the St. Joseph Church Hall, 1200 Mendon Road. The cost is $12.
An anniversary party is scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at noon at the Village Haven. There will be door prizes, raffle prizes, and a DJ. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for guests.
Door prize winners at the April 26 meeting were Claire Bouley, Kevin Gomes, Yvette Piette, Donna Bourgeois, and Mary Chrisafulli.
Raffle ticket winners were Lucille Laferriere, Jeannette Cousineau, Roger Roy, Pat Desjardins, and Gerry Giguere.
Special bingo winner for April 12 was Maryanne Corriveau.
Pitch Winners for April 12 were Roland Roy and Bob Laplante.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.