WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group announces the following winners and celebrations from its May 10 meeting.
Birthdays for the month of May: Monique Auger, Gert Courtemanche, Jeanne Dubois, Sue M. Grenier, Sue J. Grenier, and Liz Cole
Door prize winners: Monique Noel, Pat Palardy, Lucille Gingras, Shirley Levitre and Lynne McAllister
Raffle ticket winners: Muriel Dubois, Liz Cole, Monique Auger, Charlotte Souza, Marge Mineau
Dollar-a-month Club winners: Liz Cole, Claire Brodeur, Norm Piette, Denise Dubois, Ron Tessier, and Yvette Piette
Special bingo winners: Monique Noel and Ray Raiche
