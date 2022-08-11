WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group announces the following winners from its meeting on July 26.
Door prize winners: Gloria Belknap, Jeanne Wilkinson, Lucille Langevin, Monique Auger, and Rose Thurber.
Raffle ticket winners: Lynn McAlister, Priscilla Salley, Maryanne Coriveau, Lynn McAlister, and Shirley Levitre.
Special bingo winner from July 12: Muriel Dugas.
