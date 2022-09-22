St. Joseph Seniors list winners Sep 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group announces the following winners from its Aug. 23 meeting.Door prize winners were Pauline Harris, Claire Biron, Aline Durand, Marie Gomes and Lucille Laferriere.Raffle ticket winners were Sandra Conolly, Liz Cole, Marie Chrisafulli, Lucille Gingras and Sue Dumont.The special bingo winners at the Aug. 9 meeting were Connie Gentili and Lucille Langevin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prize Winner Winner Bingo Raffle Ticket Gambling Game Lottery Liz Cole Lucille Gingras Marie Chrisafulli × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular One of two bodies found in Woonsocket home ID'd as former Mayor Menard Town proceeds with work at Deer Run Estates after developer defaults Board considers plan for restaurant parking at former Luca Music Property owners protest tax bills; council hires legal counsel for ouster hearing Cumberland celebrates completion of Cumberland Hill School Latest News Smithfield schools working to address COVID-related behavior issues Grant brings community center at Amaral Building a step closer Lincoln council looks to prohibit public smoking Plans for Foster rodeo on hold for now RI Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns after pandemic hiatus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Smithfield schools working to address COVID-related behavior issues Grant brings community center at Amaral Building a step closer Lincoln council looks to prohibit public smoking Plans for Foster rodeo on hold for now RI Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns after pandemic hiatus Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business Top Ads featured showcase 1 Antiques, Vintage, Music Gear, Home Goods Yard Sale 7 hrs ago featured showcase 2 Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale 7 hrs ago featured showcase 3 Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale Sep 16, 2022
