WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group announced celebrations and winners from its meeting on March 8.
Celebrating birthdays in March are Richard Dequire, Ray Beaudette, Pauline Bourdon, Lorie Dutremble, Lucette Martel, Ray Racine, and Ed Aubin.
Door prize winners were Ray Raiche, Pat Desjardins, Jeannette Cousineau, Monique Noelle, and Sue Giguere.
Raffle ticket winners were Monique Auger, Bob Joubert, Marianne Corriveau, Fran Robidoux, and Joan Joubert.
Monthly Club winners: January: Joan Joubert, Priscilla Paulhus, Monique Auger, Claudette Souza, Nancy Dufresne, and Rita Paulhus; February: Ron Tessier, Priscilla Salley, Claudette Souza, Jeannette Cousineau, Donna Bourgeois, and Lucille Langevin; March: Monique Auger, Muriel Dubois, Marge Deragon, Ray Aubin, Gerald Cournoyer, and Pat Desjardins.
