WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Club will hold its anniversary party on Sunday, May 15, at noon. Chicken and roast beef with be served. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for guests. There will be door prizes, raffle prizes and a DJ.
The following are celebrations and winners from the April 12 meeting:
April Birthdays: Yoshi Loya, Connie Harnois, Mary Chrisafulli, Muriel Dugas, Denise Raiche, Kevin Gomes, Suzanne Godin, Louis Leblanc, and Yvette Piette.
Door prize winners: Pat Palardy, Connie Ethier, Lucette Martel, Mary Chrisafullli,and Jim Morse.
Raffle ticket winners: Denise Dubois, Pauline Harris, Michelle McDonald, Jeanne Gamache, and Pauline Harris.
Special raffle winners: Mary Chrisafulli, Claire Biron, Claire Brodeur, Ray Beaudette, and Fran Robidoux.
Monthly Club winners for April: Joan Joubert, Connie Ethier, Bob Joubert, Ed Aubin, Adienne Bibeault, and Pauline Borden.
Special bingo winners: Michelle McDonald, Vickie Cadieux, and Gloria Belknap.
